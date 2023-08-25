Boston Red Sox Top Prospect Wilyer Abreu Shines in Debut Series

On Tuesday, the Red Sox placed Jarren Duran on the 10-day IL with a toe injury, and called up Wilyer Abreu. The 24-year-old outfielder was signed with the Astros in 2017 as an international free agent. He came over to the Red Sox last season as part of the Christian Vazquez trade.

He’s spent this season in Triple-A Worcester. In 86 games he slashed .274/.391/.539 with 22 home runs, 65 RBIs, and eight stolen bases. He put similar numbers the year prior when he split his time between Houston and Boston’s farm systems.

In addition to having solid numbers at the plate, he’s also proven to be an extremely disciplined batter. In 2022, he was one of only five minor leaguers to walk over 100 times in a season.

After being called up, Abreu was set to make his debut on Wednesday. However, after Alex Verdugo was ejected in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game, Abreu got his shot a day early. His first major league hit, a double, came in the seventh inning with his family cheering him on in the stands. He later added a single in the ninth.