Who has been better in 2023: Matt Olson or Freddie Freeman?

In his age 29 season, Olson has not missed a game and, for his part, has set career highs in hits, runs, home runs, runs batted in, walks, batting average and on base percentage. He has also had his best season in slugging, OPS and OPS+ since his rookie year in 2017.

Sure, he is surrounded by Acuña, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley in the lineup, so he is certainly protected, but his gaudy offensive numbers can’t be attributed to lineup protection alone.

When Olson gets his pitch, he is doing massive damage and just crushing the baseball.

A 55.8 HardHit% tells you everything you need to know about how hard he is really hitting the ball, but with an average exit velocity of 94.1, maxEV of 118.6 and Barrel% of 16.5, he is leaving little to chance when he puts the ball in play.

Defense is difficult to quantify for a first baseman, but Olson has been solid this season with 6 DRS, -4 OAA and -0.1 dWAR.

Speed may not be part of his game like it has been for Freeman this season, but you don’t need to steal bases when you hit the ball over the fence as frequently as Olson does.