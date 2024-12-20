Which Team Needs Corbin Burnes More: Giants or Blue Jays?

As of right now, the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants are the two clubs rumored to be finalists for Burnes. The right-hander is sure to command a deal for six or seven years and would be joining either one of these teams as their immediate staff ace.

Let’s break down the Blue Jays and Giants pitching situation and determine which one needs Burnes more in 2025 and beyond.

Toronto Blue Jays 2025 Starting Rotation

This past season, the Blue Jays had one of the worst pitching staffs in the league, but most of that was tied down to their atrocious bullpen. Their starting pitchers were 15th in the league in ERA through the first half of the season, but they improved that mark to 9th in the second half.

Most of the spots in their 2025 rotation are spoken for, but there’s definitely one spot that Burnes could fill.

Kevin Gausman has been a rock-solid presence in the Blue Jays’ rotation for years now and he’s currently penciled in as their staff ace. The right-hander regressed a bit in 2024, posting a 3.83 ERA and 105 ERA+ after being at 3.16/2.97 the year before, but he’s still the leader of this staff. He still has multiple years of team control left, so his spot is secured for the foreseeable future.

Dating back to 2017, Jose Berrios is one of three pitchers in all of baseball to have an ERA of 3.90 or lower and over 1300 innings pitched (Aaron Nola, Gerrit Cole – H/T MLBNerds on X). He’s been the face of durability and consistency, and his 2.95 second-half ERA in 2024 provides a lot of hope heading into ’25. Him and Gausman are the undisputed 1-2 of this rotation, and adding Burnes alongside them would make things borderline unfair.

Chris Bassitt‘s spot in the rotation is where things start to get spotty. He, like Gausman and Berrios, is an ironman on the mound but his results have fallen off a bit. Last year, Bassitt went 10-14 with a 4.16 ERA and 97 ERA+. In many of his outings, especially in the second half, he visibly looked like he was losing steam. His 5.23 ERA across 12 second-half starts backs that up.

Bowden Francis went from “just okay” swingman to one of the game’s best pitchers in the matter of a few months. After starting the year as an unproductive starter and reliever, he battled through and made some mechanical adjustments, only to come out on top. The right-hander had a sparkling 1.81 ERA in 10 second-half starts, which was second only to Blake Snell (min. 60 IP).

Yariel Rodriguez looked decent in his first look in the big leagues, but he regularly struggled to go deep into games and projects as more of a long-term relief pitcher than anything else. The Blue Jays have considered the ‘pen to be his eventual landing spot since day one, and rumor has it they’re looking to make that move as early as this offseason.

Where Does Burnes Fit?

Gausman and Berrios are as close to “sure things” as you can find in this rotation. Bassitt has some uncertainty thanks to his age and second-half showing in 2024, while Francis has to prove that this past season wasn’t a fluke.

A signing of Burnes would allow the Blue Jays to shift Rodriguez to the bullpen and he’d immediately make the starting-five much, much stronger. With Burnes in tow, the Blue Jays would be one Bassitt rebound away from having one of the best starting rotations in baseball.