Who Should Win the National League Silver Slugger Awards?

Contreras has a 127 wRC+ and has hit 19 home runs. Interestingly enough, Smith, too, has a 122 wRC+ but with 18 home runs.

Heads up in the upper deck!



Willson Contreras launches one 440 feet! #STLCards pic.twitter.com/rNbny2ugsF — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 8, 2023

However, Contreras has a slight SLG edge (.463 as compared to Smith’s .443). When considering hits, Smith has the advantage with 114 to Contreras’ 112.

A three-run home run from Will Smith and the Dodgers take a massive lead! 💥 pic.twitter.com/0gWAMDBJ8Q — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 13, 2023

Granted, Contreras has six more doubles than Smith does, but this one is a tossup.

Not to mention, William Contreras, Willson’s little brother, also finds himself in this Silver Slugger race with numbers not far off from the other too with his 121 wRC+. The younger Contreras could even win when it comes to the narrative, as he has played a vital role in the Brewers being able to spend most of the year in first place in the NL Central.

First Base: Freddie Freeman (LAD) or Matt Olson (ATL)

These are two players with amazing but very different seasons.

Freeman has the highest wRC+ of all first basemen with 166, but Olson is close behind (161). Consider, then, xwOBA: Freeman’s is .411 while Olson’s is .396.