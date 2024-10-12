Who Should Win the National League Silver Slugger Awards?

The 2024 MLB season has ended, and we are firmly in the midst of the playoffs. That means it’s time to begin speculating about end-of-season awards and the players who distinguished themselves on the field enough to earn them.

Today’s topic? The probable National League Silver Slugger Award winners. First consider the voting rules, taken from the Louisville Slugger website:

Coaches and managers of Major League teams vote for the players they feel are the best offensive producers at each position in the field in both the American and National Leagues. They base their selections on a combination of offensive statistics including batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage, as well as the coaches’ and managers’ general impressions of a player’s overall offensive value. Managers and coaches are not allowed to vote for players on their own team.

In most cases, this year’s winners seem fairly straightforward; in a few, it could go one of two ways.

Catcher: William Contreras (MIL)

If you look at the leaderboards on FanGraphs, William Contreras makes a fairly clear case for himself.