Who Should Win the American League Silver Slugger Awards?

Raffy Devers is a straight up beast.



What a cold bat flip!!! pic.twitter.com/VlriR5lFy7 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 24, 2023

It’s a Paredes inside their city!!!



One of the most underrated hitters in the entire league🔥 pic.twitter.com/xRFy4UqNW8 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 9, 2023

The numbers across the board are very similar but probably favor Devers slightly. However, Paredes being one of the key pieces of the likely 100-win Rays team could be a factor as well. This race truly could go a number of ways and might be decided based on the last 10 games of the season, but as of now, I think Devers has the best statistical case for the award. If you think any of Paredes, Henderson, Ramirez, or Bregman should win it though, that’s completely understandable.

Shortstop: Corey Seager (TEX)

This is not close and there really isn’t even a need to further explain, but I’ll do so briefly. Corey Seager could possibly be the MVP this season if Shohei Ohtani wasn’t superhuman and if Seager played in more games. The only thing that could possibly prevent Seager from winning the award is that he’ll finish the season with around 120 games played due to an injury earlier in the season. But he has been so good that it shouldn’t even matter.

Seager currently has the second-best wRC+ in the American League at 178, just a notch behind Shohei Ohtani’s 179. He also has the second-best OPS behind Ohtani with an insane 1.050 OPS as of September 18th. Seager has been one of the best hitters in baseball, regardless of position, and easily the best shortstop in all of baseball.

Corey Seager leads Major League Baseball in OPS now with a 1.069 mark🤯🔥



This guy has been unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/27JykwRAkd — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 14, 2023

While young superstars like Bobby Witt Jr. and Gunnar Henderson have been excellent and Bo Bichette continues to be great every season, the closest shortstop to Seager has just a 130 wRC+ compared to Seager’s 178. No other shortstop in the American League has a slugging percentage of even .500 while Seager has a .651 SLG on the year. In just 106 games, he’s the only AL shortstop with 30+ home runs. He’s the best shortstop in baseball and will win this award with ease.

Outfield: Kyle Tucker (HOU), Julio Rodriguez (SEA), Luis Robert Jr. (CWS) or Yordan Alvarez (HOU)

The first two outfield spots were more obvious to me than I initially anticipated. Kyle Tucker remains one of the most underrated hitters in baseball and has been the consistent star in a Houston lineup that has dealt with numerous injuries to their other big hitters. Meanwhile, Julio Rodriguez has been one of the best hitters in baseball during the second half of the season, leading the Mariners back into a playoff race after a sluggish start to the year.

Has Kyle Tucker reached the level of one of the top few hitters in baseball?



Nearly .900 OPS, 26 home runs, 97 RBI, and 25 stolen bases this season for King Tuck!!! pic.twitter.com/FicihFGtNs — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 27, 2023

Tucker has already played in 145 games to this point and leads outfielders who have been healthy all year with a 137 wRC+ to go along with his .873 OPS and 27 home runs.