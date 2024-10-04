Who Should Win the AL Silver Sluggers?

Outfield: Aaron Judge (NYY)

Players to hit 58+ home runs in a single-season twice in their career:



Mark McGwire

Sammy Sosa

Babe Ruth

AARON JUDGE



Five straight games with a homer now!pic.twitter.com/dd20GXqPs3 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 27, 2024

Aaron Judge is on his way to a second MVP. He’s also pretty much a lock to win his second Silver Slugger Award.



Judge had a monster season for the Yankees this past year. He finished the year with 58 home runs. He also added 144 RBIs and 122 runs. While his strikeout rate climbed to 24.3%, he still hit for a .322 average with an OBP of .458 to go along with a slugging percentage of .701.



Altogether, he’s got an OPS of 1.159 and a wRC+ of 218.



Judge found his way on base close to 46% of the time. Ultimately, he earned a hit or walk almost every other time he came to bat.

Additionally, he had a BABIP of .367 thanks to his high line drive rate. Judge also hit a home run almost one-third of the time he hit a fly ball. These are absurd statistics, and he did all that while playing all but 41 games in the outfield.

Outfield: Juan Soto (NYY)

Sit back and admire the greatness of Juan Soto as he hits his 40th of the year and 200th of his career! pic.twitter.com/UIR1nQn8Rj — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 18, 2024

Aaron Judge’s teammate, Juan Soto, was absolutely fantastic in his first season in the American League.



Soto won four straight NL Silver Sluggers, and I think he’ll win his first AL Silver Slugger before the year is over.



Soto socked 41 home runs, scored 128 runs, and tallied 109 RBIs with 129 walks. He was only intentionally walked once. But that’s ultimately because this year’s likely MVP, Aaron Judge, protected him.



Soto had more walks than strikeouts this year. He’s also slashed .288/.419/.569, which amounted to an OPS of .988. Furthermore, the Yankees’ outfielder had a 180 wRC+ and helped add 63.4 weighted runs above average (wRAA).



The Yankees right fielder also had the second-highest ISO among qualified outfielders at .281. It was way lower than Judge’s, but still a better number than those of other power sluggers like Anthony Santander and Yordan Alvarez.

Outfield: Yordan Alvarez (HOU)

Yordan Alvarez is on FIRE🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8v385cZM68 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 7, 2024

Yordan Alvarez only played 53 games in the outfield this season. But that still qualifies him for a Silver Slugger in the outfield.



It also allows for someone else who is just as deserving to win the Silver Slugger at designated hitter. We’ll get to that in a bit.



Alvarez hit for a .308 average with a .392 OBP and .567 SLG. He also had a .959 OPS with a .259 ISO. In addition, he had a wOBA above .400 while hitting 35 home runs. Alvarez is somewhat lacking in RBIs (86) and runs (88). But he also limited his strikeouts to just 95 and was intentionally walked 16 times.



That just goes to show you how much managers fear Alvarez late in games. And let’s not forget who’s voting. It’s managers who decided to walk Alvarez so many times when a free base was open.

Oddly enough, despite being in the league since 2019, Alvarez has only one career Silver Slugger Award. This would be his second.

Catcher: Yainer Diaz (HOU)

YAINER DIAZ WALK OFF NUKE!!! pic.twitter.com/CnzHMbrrbH — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 20, 2024

While Yainer Diaz didn’t showcase much power this season, he was still the most consistent hitting catcher in the American League.



Diaz posted an average of .299 and recorded 16 home runs with 70 runs and 84 RBIs. He added the most hits by a catcher in the American League this season (175) and tied with Cal Raleigh to lead American League catchers with a 117 wRC+.



Ultimately, Diaz did enough this season. But other possibilities for the Award include Raleigh and Salvador Perez.



Perez hit for a lower average but still had a wRC+ of 115 and an AL catcher-best .335 wOBA. He also had a higher OPS than Diaz and got on base slightly more often. He also had a higher ISO, so I wouldn’t be shocked if Perez won it over Diaz.



I’ll still go with my gut and take Diaz here.