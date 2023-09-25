Who Will Win the First Ever Team Silver Slugger Awards?

There’s a reason team awards aren’t as commonplace as individual honors. At the end of the day, the only stats that matter for teams are wins and losses. Still, these new Silver Sluggers are intriguing, if for no other reason than because they’re the first of their kind.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at which clubs could take home the inaugural team-wide Silver Sluggers.

National League

The Finalists

Team R HR OPS wRC+ ATL 909 299 .844 124 LAD 869 240 .795 116 PHI 768 212 .768 106 SDP 731 202 .747 108 via FanGraphs

Atlanta Braves

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Let’s start with the National League, where the conversation is already open and shut. The Atlanta Braves lead the Senior Circuit in scoring by a margin of 40 runs over the second-place L.A. Dodgers. They lead in hits, home runs, RBI, and all three triple-slash categories.

According to wRC+, the Braves have been 24% better than the average offense. No other team – in either league – comes close.

That’s 31 for Ozzie Albies!



Another career high home run total for an Atlanta Brave!



I think we know who’s going to win that new Team Silver Slugger award… pic.twitter.com/4Uy6pdssd2 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 18, 2023

Atlanta has ten players with at least 10 home runs, seven players with at least 20, five players with at least 30, two players with at least 40, and one with an MLB-leading 53 blasts.

Every hitter in the Braves’ starting lineup has a wRC+ above 100; from top to bottom, there isn’t a single liability.