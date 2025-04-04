Who Should Be the Pirates’ Closer?

So far this season, the Pittsburgh Pirates have disappointed fans on all fronts. The team has opened the 2025 season by dropping five of their first seven games. From mental lapses and managerial errors to offensive and defensive mistakes, this year’s Pirates team has struggled to find its footing.

Arguably, the most obvious place the team has struggled is in the bullpen. This isn’t a new theme either, as the Pirates finished 2024 tied for the third-most blown saves in the league. Out of the club’s five losses this year, three of them were walk-off victories for the Miami Marlins.

The worst and most persistent struggle has been that of the Pirates’ two-time All-Star closer David Bednar. Bednar was hoping to erase his 2024 season, during which he finished with an ERA just shy of 6.00. However, his struggles continued, as he posted a 27.00 ERA during his first action in 2025.

Because of this, Bednar was demoted to Triple-A, where the club hopes he’ll regain the stuff that made him such an elite closer just a few seasons ago. For the time being, though, the Pirates don’t have a clear option to step into the closer role, leaving them in a tough spot.