Japanese Super-Prospect Roki Sasaki Has Never Been Better

Some pitchers with late arm side run on their fastball have the tendency to leave it over the middle when they are trying to work towards their glove side, but it seems like Sasaki’s fastball does exactly what he wants it to do consistently.

Against left-handed hitters, Sasaki has no fear of pitching inside. He will often work the fastball a few inches inside of the plate and run it right back in on the black. Lefties will often take the pitch for a strike or fight off a weak foul ball which sets up his diabolical splitter exactly how he wants (we’ll get to that in a moment).

It probably comes without surprise that Sasaki has only surrendered four home runs on fastballs since the beginning of the 2022 season (218 1/3 IP), but his ability to locate the pitch has reached new heights in 2023.

Only one of those four homers allowed have come during the 2023 season and Sasaki has seen his whiff rate on the fastball jump by 3%, ground ball rate increase by 12% and overall percentage of balls in play decrease by 5%. In other words, an already incredibly effective pitch somehow became even more effective.

Splitter

Sasaki’s splitter may be the easiest 80 grade I’ve ever given out. It mostly sits 88-92 mph but basically falls out of the sky as it approaches home plate. The pitch is so nasty that he could probably tell the hitter it is coming and pick up whiffs with it at a high rate, but the elite offering plays up even more working off of his triple digits fastball as you can see from this Pitching Ninja overlay at the end of the video.

Roki Sasaki, Ridiculous Splitters from his last outing. 😳



And, Fastball/Splitter overlay.



[As you probably know, he also tops out 103mph with his heater.]

Holding opponents to an OPS in the low .200s while throwing the pitch nearly 40% of the time is simply absurd. Not only is the offering as close to unhittable as any you’ll find, he lands it for a strike nearly 70% of the time. For reference Kevin Gausman’s exceptional splitter has a strike rate of just 57% this season.