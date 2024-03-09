Spring Training Report: White Sox Rotation Options

The Chicago White Sox are working to find mainstays for their pitching staff as they enter the 2024 season. The rotation, currently led by trade candidate Dylan Cease, has a lot of question marks, and the task this year is to establish which pitchers can remain a piece of the core.

While Cease and free agent signing Erick Fedde are locks for the rotation, the remaining spots are still fairly up for grabs. You can read my full breakdown of what the rotation could look like in my White Sox season preview, but right now, I want to focus on a few players I’ve been able to talk with or watch in Arizona this week.

Garrett Crochet is a fascinating name to watch. The former first-rounder has been solely a reliever so far in his young career, yet he entered the offseason planning to prepare to become a starter. The White Sox believe he’s fully capable of starting at the next level and could be a huge addition to the staff.

Crochet is working a five-day routine this spring and said he “used the offseason to build up and prep for this change.” Now he’s able to just focus on pitching to hitters and getting in rhythm. He feels confident in his stuff and has been able to focus on commanding pitches to live batters.