What Garrett Crochet’s Opening Day Start Means for the White Sox

Is Garrett Crochet the White Sox Best Starter?

Crochet was a first round draft pick by the White Sox and came in with lofty expectations as he made his MLB debut just a few months later and impressed. He appeared to already be a core piece of the bullpen as he was great in his full season in 2021, but his sights were always set on the possibility of becoming a starter once again.

He will now become the first White Sox player in over 100 years to make his first career start on Opening Day. He has been working toward being a starter all winter despite just throwing 12.2 MLB innings last season while dealing with various injuries throughout the year.

Garrett Crochet will be the 9th pitcher in the last 110 years to make his 1st career start on Opening Day, joining:



2014 Tanner Scheppers

1981 Fernando Valenzuela

1944 Preacher Roe

1943 Al Gerhauser

1939 Red Evans

1938 Jim Bagby

1925 Lefty Grove

1920 Eddie Eayrs https://t.co/K8DLY4n6Pe — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) March 18, 2024

He is still set to only throw four or maybe five innings at most in his first bunch of starts as he builds up his arm to become a full-time starter. However, he has looked exceptional in his Spring Training innings to this point. After seeing his velocity drop a lot last season, Crochet has touched 100 mph on many occasions this spring, while striking out 12 hitters and not walking a single one.

Garrett Crochet just made Shohei Ohtani swing out of his helmet😳



100 MPH too🔥pic.twitter.com/9SeMSMY5qe — Elijah Evans (@ElijahEv8) February 27, 2024

The command improvement is a key note as Crochet could not find his spots last year, likely due to injury in large part. He has been excellent in all facets and now gets the nod to start the year at the top of the rotation as the only pitcher in the rotation mix that has been around in recent years.

Few thought that Crochet would instantly make the rotation at the onset of Spring Training given his lack of innings in recent years, but is now leading the rotation. With Cease and Kopech out of the rotation fold though, there are still significant question marks.

Rest of the Rotation

Signed after winning the KBO equivalent of the MVP award last season, Erick Fedde is essentially a lock to be in the rotation behind Crochet given that he signed a two-year, $15 million deal. He has experienced ups and downs in his spring back in MLB baseball, but can eat innings and has the upside to be a quality piece.