Luis Robert Jr. Walked So Luis Robert Jr. Could Run

If I were Luis Robert Jr., I’d want to run too. The former All-Star plays on the worst team in the American League. He has been the subject of countless trade rumors for years. On top of that, he has struggled at the plate over the past two seasons. He’s off to a particularly rough start in 2025, with a 78 wRC+ through his first 37 games.

At least in 2023, Robert was the best player on a terrible team. These days, he’s one more reason why the Chicago White Sox are stuck in the basement.

So, I’m not surprised to see him running away from his problems – I just wouldn’t have expected him to do it so literally.

A quarter of the way into the 2025 campaign, Robert leads the American League with 15 stolen bases. He also ranks first with 20 stolen base attempts. On a per-game basis, only four players have attempted more steals (although none of them has played more than seven games).