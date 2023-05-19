While Adames Has Gone Cold, Yelich Is Heating Up

Through 64 plate appearances this month, Adames is hitting just .158 with an OPS of .503. While he does have two homers and nine RBIs in the month, he has been struggling to put the bat on the ball, which has been a trend with Adames through his first six seasons in the big leagues. There is no denying that he brings substantial power to the shortstop position, but his bat-to-ball numbers continue to present an issue this season.

Adames leads the Brewers in strikeouts with 47, yielding a 25.4% strikeout rate in 2023. While that is surprisingly the lowest strikeout rate of his young career (and a slight improvement over his 2022 number), it’s an area Adames must continue to improve.

Relatedly, his whiff rate and chase rate have both increased from last season. His whiff rate of 30.2% sits in the 22nd percentile, and his chase rate of 30.1% is a career-high. This has been an issue that has plagued his approach throughout his Brewers’ tenure, and thus far in 2023, it hasn’t seemed to get any better.

With that being said, Adames has still found a way to produce at the plate, and he has been very efficient at drawing free passes this season. He leads the Brewers in walks with 22 while posting a career-high walk rate of 11.9%. Additionally, he leads the team in RBIs with 24 and has seven home runs through his first 42 games. As previously mentioned, Adames brings an electric power bat at the top of Milwaukee’s lineup, and he recently surpassed 100 career big league home runs, an exciting milestone for the 27-year-old shortstop.

Willy Adames is at the heart of the Brewers’ locker room chemistry, has become a fan-favorite in Milwaukee, and displays elite potential at the shortstop position. However, addressing his strikeout concerns will be essential for Adames to develop into a consistent hitter.

Adames’ Struggles Against Lefties

The second area where Adames could develop is his efficiency versus left-handed pitching. Through his first six seasons, Willy Adames has a history of reverse splits at the plate. Meaning, as a right-handed hitter, he has better production versus right-handed pitching compared to left-handed pitching. This trend has continued this season: