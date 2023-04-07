Milwaukee Brewers off to Hot Start Thanks to Youth Movement

Turang has also shown off his elite speed in his first five MLB games. He has two infield singles, one being his first MLB hit, and has swiped two bags as well. His speed is noticeable both on the basepath and in the field, and he has already made a large impact on the game with his legs.

Turang quickly racked up the achievements recording his first MLB hit, RBI, and stolen base. But the real shining moment for Turang occurred in the Brewers’ home opener on April 3rd. With his parents in attendance, Turang cranked a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning, which was also the first home run of his career.

BRICE TURANG’S FIRST MLB HOME RUN IS A GRAND SLAM TO MAKE IT 10-0 BREWERS pic.twitter.com/PbdY1nqcFu — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 3, 2023

It was an electric moment on a day where the offense was already firing on all cylinders. Having a moment like this in front of a sellout crowd in the home opener is surly a way to boost a player’s confidence early in his Major League career. Just five games into the season, Turang is putting himself in early consideration for NL Rookie of the Year.

Joey Wiemer – Outfielder

Joey Wiemer is an electric athlete. His unorthodox technique and unique personality have already made him a fan favorite. Through his first 19 plate appearances, Wiemer has slashed .353/.421/.588. The first pitch he saw at the Major League level was ripped into right field for his first career MLB double. The rookie hit the ground running in 2023.

The most noteworthy element of Wiemer’s game thus far has been his approach at the plate. This was the big question mark with Wiemer as a prospect. How would his chase rates, strikeout rates, and walk rates translate to the Big Leagues?

Six games into this 2023 season, Wiemer has eased some of those concerns. Wiemer has looked confident and disciplined at the plate. He has a whiff rate under 22%, drew two walks, and has only struck out three times in his first 19 plate appearances.