Which Orioles’ Top Prospects Can Add a Spark In Baltimore?
The Baltimore Orioles have a pair of top 100 prospects in Samuel Basallo and Dylan Beavers who are knocking on the door of a promotion.
Since the trade deadline, things have only gotten worse for the Orioles and their fans. After saying goodbye to many fan favorites at the deadline, the O’s have struggled to string together good games.
Everyday players are making errors, new bullpen arms are not executing competitive pitches and injuries are racking up in the outfield just as they were with the catcher group earlier this season.
With the vibes around the team at their lowest since 2018, fans have been looking to the farm system to see if any prospects from Norfolk could make the five-hour trip north to Baltimore and provide some excitement for the final month and a half of the season.
The most likely players to make it to the big leagues are Just Baseball’s No. 6 and No. 100 prospects in baseball, Samuel Basallo and Dylan Beavers.
The left-handed duo has been smashing Triple-A pitching all summer long and fans are looking for Basallo and Beavers to replace guys who were traded at the deadline.
The Orioles are also in need of relief help, as injuries and trades have depleted the bullpen. With rosters expanding in a couple of weeks, the Orioles could call on the likes of Keegan Gillies and recently acquired Anthony Nunez to see what they’ve got ahead of the offseason.
So, with the season dwindling, what exactly can these guys bring to the big league team?
Knocking the Door Down
During an interview in June, interim O’s manager Tony Mansolino said that prospects would have to “knock down the door” to be called up. Beavers and Basallo have done just that.
Let’s start with Basallo. As one of the youngest players in Triple-A, the backstop has only gotten better as the season has gone on. In the past month, the just turned 21-year-old is slashing .340/.389/.700, good enough for a 1.089 OPS.
With 23 homers in 263 at-bats, Basallo hits a home run every 8.7 at-bats. That metric would be the best in the majors by a whole at-bat, ahead of league homerun leader Cal Raleigh’s home run per 9.7 at-bats.
In preparation for his debut, the Tides have been giving Basallo innings at first base. Through 160 innings at first base, Basallo boasts a 1.000 fielding percentage.
After trading Ryan O’Hearn, the O’s are without a left-handed first base option. It is safe to assume that once Basallo reaches Baltimore, the youngster will be mixing in with Coby Mayo and Ryan Mountcastle at first as well as behind the plate with Adley Rutschman.
The other big name that Orioles fans are waiting on is 24-year-old outfielder Dylan Beavers. Beavers was the 33rd pick in the 2022 draft, the O’s next pick after taking Jackson Holliday first overall.
As big-name prospects made their way to Baltimore, the 24-year-old has steadily made his way through the O’s system.
Starting in Triple-A for the first time, the California Bears product is having his best year of his minor league career. In 90 games, Beavers is slashing .305/.422/.526. His .948 OPS is his best full-season OPS by 98 points.
The biggest improvements that the outfielder has made this season is with his power and patience.
Beavers has already hit 18 home runs this year, three more than his career best. His .526 slugging percentage is 59 points higher than his career high.
However, the 24-year-old is not sacrificing patience for the improved power. His 66 walks is only four less than his career high, with five weeks left in the season.
With Ramon Laureano and Cedric Mullins being dealt at the deadline and Colton Cowser and Tyler O’Neill recently landing on the IL, Beavers can slide right into the outfield once he gets the call.
Needing Relief
After a busy deadline, the Orioles bullpen is looking completely different compared to just a month ago. With a massive offseason ahead, rebuilding the bullpen is arguably the biggest task facing the O’s front office.
A bit of a silver lining for the Orioles with their postseason hopes being squashed is that they can try out different guys to see what they have before heading into the offseason. Anthony Nunez and Keegan Gillies fit that bill perfectly.
Let’s start with Gillies, who accompanied Enrique Bradfield Jr to Atlanta to represent the Orioles in the Future Game.
The 6-foot-8 reliever was a 15th round pick in the 2021 draft from Tulane. After a fantastic start to the year, Gillies was promoted to Norfolk following the Futures Game.
However, since his promotion, the 27-year-old has struggled against Triple-A hitters. In seven appearances Gillies has a 10.00 ERA.
Luckily, for Gillies, he cannot be worse than the current guys in the bullpen. Gillies has a chance to make the roster out of spring training next year. Getting him some major league time could help Gillies be prepared for next season.
The other bullpen arm that could make their way to Baltimore is a new acquisition to the Orioles system, Anthony Nunez.
Nunez was acquired from the Mets in the Cedric Mullins deal. Nunez was the Mets #14 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
The 2025 season is actually Nunez’s first as a pitcher. The 24-year-old drafted in 2019 by the Padres as an infielder out of Miami Springs High School. However, after missing the 2020 minor league season because of Covid-19 and being released in 2021, Nunez made his way back to college to play for the University of Tampa.
Before his third year at Tampa Nunez switched from the hot corner to the rubber. Nunez was a part of a Tampa team that won the NCAA DII National Championship.
Following his junior year, as a free agent, Nunez signed with the Mets. In 2025, Nunez has now pitched in four different levels.
In 44 innings, the right-hander has struck out 65 hitters as well posting a 0.75 WHIP and six saves.
That experience in crunch time could be very valuable to the Orioles going forward. While Felix Baustista is under team control through the 2027 season, Bautista has seen his fair share of major arm injuries.
Having another guy who can help take stress off Bautista until he is fully healthy and develop into a set-up guy is vital for the Orioles as they try to right the ship. If Nunez continues to look good in his Triple-A outings, there is a good chance he could make his way to Baltimore once the rosters expand.
Leaving 2025 in the Past
Look, obviously O’s fans would rather be worrying about the team being ready for the postseason rather than paying attention to the Norfolk Tides boxscore.
Orioles fans have had their fair share of prospect watching over the past seven years. It seems almost unfair that after two years of postseason appearances the fans are already back to their old ways.
While it is easier said than done, it is time to put the 2025 season in the rear view mirror. Bringing up these young guys can help fans do just that.