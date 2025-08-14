Which Orioles’ Top Prospects Can Add a Spark In Baltimore?

Since the trade deadline, things have only gotten worse for the Orioles and their fans. After saying goodbye to many fan favorites at the deadline, the O’s have struggled to string together good games.

Everyday players are making errors, new bullpen arms are not executing competitive pitches and injuries are racking up in the outfield just as they were with the catcher group earlier this season.

With the vibes around the team at their lowest since 2018, fans have been looking to the farm system to see if any prospects from Norfolk could make the five-hour trip north to Baltimore and provide some excitement for the final month and a half of the season.

The most likely players to make it to the big leagues are Just Baseball’s No. 6 and No. 100 prospects in baseball, Samuel Basallo and Dylan Beavers.