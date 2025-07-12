It’s Too Early to Decide Winners in the Rogers-Stowers Trade

This time last year, Orioles fans were anxiously awaiting to see what moves the front office would make to bolster one of the best teams in the American League. After losing Kyle Bradish to injury in late June, getting pitching help was the main goal to helping the team get deep into the postseason for the first time since 2014.

In perhaps the most shocking move from the deadline, Baltimore sent prospects Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby to Miami in exchange for Trevor Rogers.

Many fans knew that the team was likely to deal several of their top prospects, like Stowers and Norby, who were blocked by other players on the major league team. However, the trade deadline news cycle had started with the Orioles asking about Tarik Skubal and Dylan Cease.

So, when the trade was announced, fans across the league were shocked to see that it took two top organizational prospects to land a struggling pitcher on a struggling team.