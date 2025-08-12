Where Does a Healthy Alek Manoah Fit on the Blue Jays?

Can Alek Manoah Return to Form?

Manoah was one of the league’s strongest young pitchers for a two-year stretch from 2021-22, and he even finished third in Cy Young voting in 2022. He notched a cumulative record in those two seasons of 25-9 with a 2.60 ERA over 308.1 innings of work. His 307 strikeouts to just 91 walks was another factor behind Manoah’s success, as he was simply overpowering hitters on a consistent basis.

His 2022 season brought so much hope to Blue Jays fans that their next ace was wearing #6, as he pitched to a fantastic 2.24 ERA over nearly 200 innings. His Baseball Savant page from 2022 is one of the most satisfying in recent memory, filled with red bubbles indicating elite rankings among MLB arms.

Then the 2023 campaign came and went, and Manoah seemingly lost his feel for the big-league mound, seeing his BB/9 rate nearly triple from 2.3 to 6.1.

Alek Manoah, 92mph Sinker and 79mph Slider, Overlay.



Sinker = 16" of Run

Slider = 19" of Break



Good luck. pic.twitter.com/MJr3jOcXpY — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 28, 2022

Manoah’s 3.9 fWAR in 2022 turned into a -0.4 fWAR in 2023, and he only limited opposing batters to two or fewer runs in seven of his 19 starts that year.

Suffice it to say, the 2023 season was one to forget for Manoah and the Blue Jays. While he was essentially Toronto’s ace in 2022, the team sorely missed his once-dominant presence on the mound in 2023, and the team saw no playoff success.

His 2024 season was cut short due to Tommy John surgery in June of 2024, and his road to recovery over the last year or so has seen him working as hard as he can to return healthy for the Blue Jays.