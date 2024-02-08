Alek Manoah Looking To Secure a Spot in the Blue Jays Rotation

To summarize, last season saw the former first-round pick get picked apart on the mound. His four-seam fastball was tagged to the tune of a .316 average, while he struggled to generate swing-and-miss on all of his offerings. Manoah produced a -21 pitching run value (one of the lowest totals in baseball) as opponents posted a .370 wOBA off the 6-foot-6 right-hander. He gave up more barrels, more solid contact, and more flares/burners – that’s every type of contact that tends to lead to positive outcomes for hitters.

Considering Manoah was part of the minor league group that was sidelined for the entire 2020 campaign, there is an argument to be made that he might have run out of gas this past year. It’s possible his arm struggled to keep up with the workload over the past three seasons.

Nonetheless, by early June, the Jays had seen enough and demoted the West Virginia alum to the Florida Complex League. There, he joined the folks in the Dunedin Player Development Complex, who essentially put him back in the pitching lab to try and find his groove again.

The work was short-lived, as Manoah rejoined Toronto roughly a month later. The Florida product continued to struggle through his next six starts before being optioned to Triple-A. Ultimately, he finished the season on the shelf after getting shots in his throwing arm and not reporting to Buffalo.

The Blue Jays Are Holding Onto Manoah

After his various demotions last year, speculation began to grow that the Blue Jays were open to trading ‘Big Puma’ this offseason. However, those rumors were recently squashed by MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

The idea of holding onto Manoah makes sense, as the Jays do not possess a ton of starting depth outside of top prospect Ricky Tiedemann and newcomer Yariel Rodriguez, who will likely begin the year in the bullpen after not pitching competitively in 2023.