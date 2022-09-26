Alek Manoah’s Keeping Himself in the AL CY Young Conversation

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the 2022 season with one of the strongest rotations in the American League, even after losing Robbie Ray and Steven Matz this past free agency. They added Kevin Gausman and Yusei Kikuchi to multi-year deals, joining a rotation that already boasted veteran Hyun Jin Ryu, a newly-extended José Berríos, and former first-round pick Alek Manoah.

Fast forward to the end of the season and a lot has changed since Opening Day. Ross Stripling has been upgraded to the rotation after Ryu underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this season, and has been pitching very well all year.

Kikuchi has struggled to find his command and was moved to the bullpen back in mid-August, setting the stage for Mitch White and bullpen games over the past month. Berríos continues to be a wild card, as he has been up and down all season with quality starts marred with inconsistency while both Gausman and Manoah have been excellent pretty much all year.

Alek Manoah’s Impact on the Blue Jays

For Manoah, the 6’6″ fiery right-hander was heading into this season in the Blue Jays rotation compared to being a late May call-up last year. The West Virginia University alum has been one of the shining stars on the team this year, posting a 2.31 ERA through 190.2 innings of work across 30 starts.