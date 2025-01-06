What Will the Astros Do About Their Outfield After Trading Kyle Tucker?

The Houston Astros outfield for 2025, as it stands, doesn’t inspire much confidence that the team can be an offensive powerhouse like in years past. After trading Kyle Tucker, there’s only one word to describe the state of the Astros outfield right now: bad.

Assuming Yordan Alvarez will get most of his 2025 reps at DH, Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers and former top prospect Taylor Trammell are the most likely in-house options to man the outfield for Houston this year. Meyers had the highest wRC+ of that group last year at 86.

McCormick failed to recreate the magic of his 2023 season, when he hit for a wRC+ of 133, and instead was sent to Triple-A in August after struggling badly. Trammell struck out three times in eight MLB plate appearances in 2024 and spent most of his year at Triple-A in the Yankees system.

The outfield stands as the biggest hole remaining for the Astros to fill this offseason. To that point, GM Dana Brown noted last month the team could still pursue a left-handed hitting outfielder.