What To Make of All This Bryce Harper Extension Talk

Indeed, I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that Boras floats the possibility of an extension for most of his clients every winter. It’s just good business.

However, there’s a reason the Bryce Harper extension rumors are gaining legitimate traction this offseason, in a way we’ve rarely seen before. Let’s take a look.

Bryce Harper Is Underpaid

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 23: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres in game five of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 23, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Phillies managing partner John Middleton flat-out admitted that Harper is undercompensated last October. While celebrating Philadelphia’s victory in the 2022 NLCS, the owner took his star player by the shoulders and said, “I think I’ve underpaid you. I’m not sure you can underpay somebody when you give them $330 million, but I’m pretty sure I underpaid you.”

There’s nothing controversial about the content of Middleton’s statement – it’s what everyone was thinking when Harper took Robert Suarez deep for the go-ahead home run in Game 5 of the NLCS. However, it never sat well with me that Middleton was the one to deliver those words.

Can you imagine if your boss grabbed you by the shoulders, looked you in the eyes, and exclaimed with glee that you deserved more money? Keep in mind, this is the one person who has the power to give you that money. This is the person lining their own pockets with your accomplishments. And this person dares to tell you that you should be making more money, but they aren’t going to give it to you.

Bryce Harper isn’t like most of us. He makes more money than he could ever possibly spend in his lifetime. I can’t claim to presume he was offended by Middleton’s comments.