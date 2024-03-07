Eloy Jiménez Is Ready To Perform for the White Sox in 2024

Eloy Jimenez is just driving the ball all over the field with such authority this spring.



I still believe he can form an elite 3/4 duo with Robert this season if healthy. pic.twitter.com/hXxCI3NnHZ — Elijah Evans (@ElijahEv8) March 7, 2024

Jiménez stated that he feels better than he ever has at this point in the spring, and it shows with the way he has performed on the field and in practice at Camelback Ranch. He is setting expectations high for himself and wants to prove that he can be the player we all know he’s capable of being.

When asked if this is the best he has felt at this point in Spring Training, Eloy Jimenez responded confidently "I think so, yeah."



He is determined to perform this season. Believes in himself and all the work he puts in. Full story coming soon. — Elijah Evans (@ElijahEv8) March 7, 2024

When asked about his numerical goals for the upcoming year, Jiménez agreed that 40 home runs is realistic. He answered, “That’s my key, 40-plus. I know I can do it because of my first year in the league.” The slugger was referencing his rookie year, in which he hit 31 homers in just 122 games. He further explained that his confidence is there and he knows he can do it again.

He was then asked if he could hit .300 again, as he nearly did in 2020, and responded, “I can do it. I’ve done it in the past, why not?”

As a former top-20 prospect in baseball, Jiménez has the ability to be a middle-of-the-order bat and drive in plenty of runs hitting behind Luis Robert Jr. this season. It really comes down to his health and ability to drive the ball consistently. He talked further about adjusting his hands this season to try and elevate more and hit line drives with authority.

In terms of his outlook for the season, Jiménez talked about what he has learned from his past years of injuries and challenges. He acknowledged how disappointing it has been, but also said, “You learn a lot about how to prepare your body, be mentally prepared because that is not easy when you get hurt.”

Eloy on the disappointment felt through injuries: "It is because at the end I just want to play. Three years, having surgeries, it’s nothing fun. It was disappointing but this is another year. I’m here. I’m ready and I feel good." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 7, 2024

He recognizes that things have not fully panned out so far, but he’s locked in on the present and becoming the player he wants to be moving forward.