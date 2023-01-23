Is 2023 Make or Break for the Chicago White Sox?

The 2005 World Series sweep of the Houston Astros seems like centuries ago. Since then, the Chicago White Sox have experienced up and down seasons, winning the American League Central only twice without a World Series appearance.

After managers Robin Ventura and Rick Renteria led the way through a rebuild, the roster was finally ready to compete. Budding young stars such as Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech, Eloy Jimenez, Tim Anderson, Luis Robert, and Yoan Moncada were paired with veterans, constructing the best roster in the American League Central and positioning the team for several years to come.

Well, things have not gone as planned. Chicago elected to hire Tony La Russa as manager heading into the 2021 season. While La Russa has a Hall of Fame resume, the move was a bit peculiar. The 76-year-old manager had not managed since his St. Louis days, which ended in 2011. Talent alone carried them to 93 wins in 2021, but questionable in-game decisions and off-the-field issues crashed hopes that La Russa was the answer.

In 2022, the White Sox drastically underperformed, as La Russa stepped away in late August due to health concerns, eventually leading to him no longer being part of the organization. With two seasons of a prime competitive window down the drain, the White Sox need to show they can still win with this core in 2023. If not, a dreaded rebuild could be in order.