The White Sox Have An Eloy Jimenez-Sized Problem

Eloy Jimenez and injuries: a combination which will stand the test of time. No fan on the south side of Chicago is shocked when Jimenez wounds himself. The typical baseball fan would probably think he must’ve sacrificed his body to make an important catch or slid into home plate in order to score the winning run.

Nope, this time the culprit was simply running to first base. Left adductor soreness is the word on the streets. It will most likely end up resulting in a trip to the injured list. When it comes to this designated hitter in particular, injury woes continue to torment him and the entire Chicago White Sox organization.

In order to be a successful big leaguer, health is of the utmost importance when playing 162 games every season. No other professional sport plays even close to that amount of games. Every player knows it takes two to tango when correlating success to health. Ask Byron Buxton, Jacob deGrom, or Giancarlo Stanton.

There’s a reason myself and so many other Sox fans weren’t excited about Jimenez at the top of the Cactus League hit leaderboard. There’s a reason he has never even been close to eclipsing that 40-homer season so many people know he’s capable of. There’s a reason he symbolizes everything that went wrong with this rebuild.