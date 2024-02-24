Top Notes from the New York Mets ZIPS Projections for 2024

Position Players

Francisco Lindor remains an elite shortstop — ZiPS has Lindor taking a minor step back in 2024. Coming off a 6.0 WAR season (initially projected for 5.5), ZiPS projects him to be worth 4.9 WAR in 2024 with minor offensive dips. Even if Lindor doesn’t match his 2023 production, he should still find himself among the upper echelon of shortstops.

ZiPS thinks Brandon Nimmo overperformed offensively in 2023 — Nimmo recorded 24 home runs last year for a career high while also being worth 4.3 WAR (initially projected for 4.6). ZiPS now projects Nimmo to regress across the board offensively, still believing though that he’ll be worth 3.9 WAR. He should continue to be a productive bat from the leadoff position in 2024.

Pete Alonso is one of the premier power hitters in the game — ZiPS is projecting Alonso to record the same WAR (2.8) in 2024 that he did in 2023. The Polar Bear actually underperformed his initial 2023 WAR projection of 4.1 but still recorded 46 home runs and a 122 OPS+. Alonso should once again threaten to lead the league in home runs in 2024.

ZiPS is expecting disappointment yet again from Jeff McNeil — McNeil’s 2023 was troubling and ZiPS projects more of the same this year (2.6 WAR in 2023; 2.6 projected WAR in 2024). With Eric Chávez reverting back to his 2022 role of hitting coach, expect more out of McNeil this season.

Expect more of the same from Francisco Àlvarez — ZiPS doesn’t think the 22-year-old will develop further following an impressive rookie season (2.7 WAR in 2023; 2.6 projected WAR in 2024). The model almost nailed his rookie season projection (2.6 WAR), and they expect similar numbers across the board in 2024.

Starling Marte’s golden days are behind him — The 35-year-old outfielder is projected to play in only 96 games in 2024 but is expected to have better results when on the field (-0.3 WAR in 2023; 1.2 projected WAR in 2024). A lot hinges on him being healthy, but even if he is, don’t expect a repeat of his productive 2022 season.