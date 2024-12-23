Was Sean Manaea the Final Piece of the Mets New Rotation?

Throughout this offseason, the New York Mets have stolen most headlines for their pursuit of top position players, with their historic signing on Juan Soto and now their negotiations with homegrown star Pete Alonso.

Yet with all of the attention those two stars have generated, the tallest task for David Stearns and the Mets front office has really been to rebuild most of their starting rotation through free agency.

The Mets top three starters in 2024 all hit free agency as soon as the Mets were eliminated in Game 6 of the NLCS, with Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana all hitting the open market.

That trio combined for the most innings pitched the Mets have gotten from three starters since 2019, when Jacob deGrom, Zack Wheeler and Noah Syndergaard all cleared 195 innings pitched.