Five Things the Mets Must Do To Become a Contenders in 2024

The New York Mets will soon wrap up a season that has been a massive disappointment, as they went from 101-win team to a bottom-dweller who won’t finish any higher than fourth place in the National League East this season.

At the trade deadline, the Mets took the opportunity to take advantage of their position in a seller’s market, dealing a handful of players that included two future first ballot Hall of Famers in Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. In doing so, the Mets set their sights on the future, hoping to spark a short but effective rebuild that would extend their contention window for a long time.

The Mets have already conceded that they won’t enter next season as quite the betting favorite they were this year, indicating that they might not be the same big spender we have seen over the past few offseasons. With newly acquired top prospects Lusiangel Acuna and Drew Gilbert being unlikely to contribute early next season, the Mets might have their eyes more set towards 2025 then 2024.

Still, with Steve Cohen at the helm, it would be surprising to see the Mets completely punt a new season and will instead look to improve their roster to the point where they could contend in 2024, even if the goal is the Wild Card instead of competing with the Braves atop the division.