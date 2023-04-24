What Is A Sweeper? Inside Baseball’s Newest Pitch

Baseball is in an incredibly interesting spot. While the “three true outcomes” of home runs, walks, and strikeouts are more apparent than ever before, we have also hit the Golden Age of not only athleticism on the field, but also of mental acuity showing itself in concrete ways.

The best example of this focused brainpower may be seen on the pitcher’s mound. The term “pitch design” is a relatively newer phrase, but the concept has been around since the game was invented. Ask yourself: what’s the difference between Mets right-hander Kodai Senga introducing a “ghost fork” and Ed Cicotte throwing the first knuckleball in 1905?

The newest craze in pitch design is the introduction of the “sweeper,” which was only missing a name. Classified by pitch tracking on Baseball Savant ahead of the 2023 season and retroactively tagged back to the start of 2022, Mike Petriello of MLB.com noted that just under 100 pitchers have thrown a “sweeper” in MLB games since Opening Day 2022.

What is a Sweeper?

Simply put, a sweeper is a slider with more horizontal break than the cookie-cutter slider that we’ve all become accustomed to seeing in nearly every pitcher’s arsenal.