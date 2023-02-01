The 10 Worst Pitches of the 2022 MLB Season

In my last piece, we went over the best pitches from 2022. This article won’t be as kind as we evaluate the least valuable pitches in baseball.

We are ranking these pitches by run value. It’s a stat to define “the run impact of an event based on the runners on base, outs, ball, and strike count.” It’s a great way to define the impact of a pitch when it comes to run production. A pitcher wants a negative run value on a pitch, which means that a particular offering subtracted a certain amount of runs.

Unfortunately, this is a list of pitches with the highest run value.

Run value isn’t everything when evaluating a specific pitch, but in my opinion, it’s the best overarching stat we have to quantify the value of a pitch. There are pitches with less movement or thrown at lower velocities, but these pitches produce the most runs. When a batter stepped into the box against these pitchers last year, they were licking their chops.