Who Will Be San Francisco’s Fifth Starter in 2025?

Each one of these three contenders brings something different to the table, and how they perform throughout spring training may be the deciding factor.

Here’s a deeper look at how this competition seems to be shaping up after the first few weeks.

Kyle Harrison: Can He Find Himself?

DENVER, COLORADO – MAY 07: Starting pitcher Kyle Harrison #45 of the San Francisco Giants throws against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Coors Field on May 07, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

IP ERA ER K BB 3.2 12.27 5 5 1 Kyle Harrison spring training stats as of 3/12

Just a few years ago, Harrison was labeled as the best left-handed pitching prospect in all of baseball. Everybody assumed he would develop into a frontline starter, especially after he earned the nod as the Giants’ No. 2 starter going into the 2024 season.

However, Harrison’s rookie season did not go as planned. He showed some flashes, including a couple of shutouts at Coors Field, but overall struggled with consistency and effectiveness — partly due to lingering injuries throughout the year.

Possibly the most concerning part of his 2024 campaign was the dip in velocity. Harrison had a unicorn fastball while he was rising through the minors, but it just hasn’t been the same since reaching the big leagues.

His most recent spring training outing heightened some of those concerns, in which he failed to get out of the first inning while also displaying some diminished velocity. However, he has been in the strike zone, having five strikeouts to only one walk so far this spring.