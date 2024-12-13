Which Angels Outfielder Brings the Most Back in a Trade?

The MLB Winter Meetings have come to a close, but the offseason is still buzzing with free agency and trade rumors. The Los Angeles Angels have already been extremely active this winter, particularly on the free agent market, and according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, they aren’t done yet.

“The Angels appear to be close to trading an outfielder, per source,” Feinsand reported on December 10. “Taylor Ward has been generating a lot of interest, so it would not be a surprise if it’s him.”

However, Robert Murray of FanSided offered a conflicting report, suggesting the Angels “have never been close to trading one of their outfielders.”

Ultimately, whether the Angels are looking to trade an outfielder or not, it’s worth thinking about what each of their outfielders might bring back in a trade. In addition to Ward, the team has outfielders Mike Trout, Jo Adell, and Mickey Moniak. All four have been the subject of casual trade speculation this winter.