Miguel Andujar Has Quietly Become Important to the Athletics

Although the power we saw in 2018 proved not to be true, Andujar has found a way to provide value by leaning into a contact-first approach. I’m not sure what the Athletics did with Andujar, but the numbers speak for themselves. In his first season with the A’s, Andujar’s zone contact rate jumped 5% up to 93%. This season he’s at 92%, 10% above league average.

A number of factors could be in play, but you have to think that an opportunity for everyday at-bats had to help. After bouncing up and down through the minors and different organizations, having a clear runway to allow Andujar to go through ups and downs without the threat of being demoted helped him string together the best version of himself – a contact hitter.

Where Andujar has really excelled has been against velocity. On fastballs, Andujar is hitting .301 with only a 9.1% whiff rate. This coming after a season where he hit .325 with a 9.4% whiff rate on fastballs.

He’s also put up some ridiculous numbers against left-handed pitching. A .411/.459/.536 slash last season and .417/.440/.583 this year against southpaws. Small sample size? Sure, 86 at-bats is not large enough to cement him as a certified lefty masher, but he’s on the right track.

Andujar’s success against lefties is in large part due to his ability to capitalize on off-speed pitches. Lefties will often go to a changeup in order to attack righties, but Andujar makes it difficult to rely on your off-speed pitches. After hitting .300 on off-speed pitches last season, he’s at .692 to start the year.

His righty bat has helped balance the Athletics roster, which has been lefty-heavy at times over the past two seasons. Holding down left field was his first assignment, but as the A’s roster continued to evolve, Andujar was tasked with a change.