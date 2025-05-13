The A’s Have Handled Their Roster Logjam Perfectly

To Kotsay’s credit, and thanks to the players buying in, the A’s have found creative ways to shift players around the diamond in order to get their best nine bats in the lineup, and it is paying off.

Squeezing in Three Power Bats

PEORIA, AZ – MARCH 14: Nick Kurtz #28 of the Athletics bats during the game between the Athletics and the San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex on Friday, March 14, 2025 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Marison Bilagody/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

When Tyler Soderstrom was coming up in the Athletics system, it was as a catcher. Shaky defense and Shea Langeliers already holding down the position led to the A’s shifting Soderstrom to first base, at least for the time being.

Selecting power-hitting first baseman Nick Kurtz with their first-overall selection in 2024 was a bit of a head scratcher considering Soderstrom was set to hold down the position for the foreseeable future. But, passing up on a bat like Kurtz, who was close to major league ready, was something the Athletics couldn’t stomach. Go best available and cross that road when you get to it.

Well, that road was crossed not even a year later when the Athletics called up Kurtz in late April.

The initial thought was to move DH Brent Rooker back to the outfield where he has played throughout his career. However, Rooker has always been a poor fielder, so the A’s pivoted back to Soderstrom and asked him, once again, to move positions.

So far, it has actually worked out pretty well for everyone. Soderstrom, who was a -8 OAA defender in 97 career games at first, has graded out as a 0 OAA defender in left. The sample size of 15 games is too small to take much away from, but he did have a nice assist from left to throw a runner out at third over the weekend.