Ranking the Different Team Logos of the Baltimore Orioles

Aesthetics are a subject of friendly debate within the baseball fanbase. Uniforms have been hit-or-miss (no pun intended), and so have logo designs — which certainly play a part in the overall looks. Some franchises rarely, if ever, have tweaks or overhauls (see Yankees, Dodgers, and Cardinals). But for teams that make branding changes, we’ve critiqued the beauty behind their choices.

We begin with the various bird calls in Baltimore since 1954, ranking the top five primary logos. The titles and images are courtesy of the team’s website.

5. The Lifelike Bird (1998-2008)

Die-hard birders will appreciate the authenticity even as most may find the subtle changes insignificant. It’s an update of the ornithologically correct bird that debuted eight years before this one arrived. According to the team website, the Orioles found this bird a more lifelike interpretation. The mood this bird brings is one of seriousness and sternness as opposed to the joyful nature you see today and in the past. There would be no opposition to bringing this back as an alternate.

Who wore it best: Mike Mussina, Cal Ripken, Jr, Melvin Mora, Miguel Tejada