Top Notes From the Baltimore Orioles ZiPS Projections for 2024

For fans of the Baltimore Orioles, it has been a restless offseason. Most of it was spent wishing for something from the front office. With so little going on, there was a lot of dreaming about what could be. Then, when the Orioles traded for ace Corbin Burnes, the big move inspired even more dreaming on the team’s potential for 2024.



ZiPS projections help provide some insight into what Baltimore can hope to accomplish this coming season.

Fangraphs’ Dan Syzmborski has been putting his ZiPS projections out for some time now. The projections have been a great way to look forward to what the future holds for a team and individual players.

“At its core,” Szymborski writes, “[ZiPS is] still doing two primary tasks: estimating what the baseline expectation for a player is at the moment I hit the button, and then estimating where that player may be going using large cohorts of relatively similar players.”

If you want to read Szymborski’s full article introducing the 2024 ZiPS projections, you can find that here. You can also find his accuracy update for 2023 at this link.