The Orioles Need To Attack This Window To Win It All

The Baltimore Orioles entered the 2024-25 offseason with a series of looming critical decisions to make that would determine the trajectory of the franchise. They have some of the most young talent out of any young team in the game, and their window for contention is now upon us.

Yet, the front office doesn’t seem to feel the urgency that’s needed at this stage in the rebuild.

After trading for ace Corbin Burnes, one might have thought the O’s hoped to keep him in Baltimore for the rest of his career. However, a reunion was not in the cards.

Not only that, but the team is likely going to part ways with Anthony Santander, who’s coming off of a career-high, 44-home run season. Santander has been regarded as one of the clubhouse’s leaders, and he’s had a huge influence on the younger players on the team.