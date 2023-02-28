World Baseball Classic: The All-Dropout Team

The Lineup

1. BRANDON NImmo – LF 2. José Ramírez – 3B 3. Carlos correa – ss 4. Bryce HARPER – DH 5. Alejandro kirk – C 6. Seiya Suzuki – RF 7. TREVOR STORY – 2B 8. JI-MAN CHOI – 1B 9. HARRISON BADER – CF

Catcher: Alejandro Kirk – Team Mexico

Alejandro Kirk’s delayed arrival at Toronto Blue Jays camp as he awaits the birth of his child led the All-Star catcher to withdraw from Mexico’s team for the World Baseball Classic. @ShiDavidi has the details. https://t.co/wMJc5BG4uq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 25, 2023

All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk became a father this week, and as such, he’s been away from Blue Jays spring training camp. Thus, the 24-year-old catcher and his team came to a joint decision that he would sit out the WBC to prepare for the upcoming MLB season.

This comes as a major blow to Team Mexico as they look to escape the group stage for the first time since 2009.

First Base: Ji-Man Choi – Team South Korea

Pirates manager Derek Shelton on his message in a talk with Ji-Man Choi, who is recovering from elbow surgery and was blocked by the team from playing in the WBC. pic.twitter.com/1LGYNMVoRR — Kevin Gorman (@KevinGormanPGH) February 19, 2023

Ji-Man Choi was reportedly very upset when the Pittsburgh Pirates denied him permission to participate in the WBC. Choi was looking forward to representing his home country at the tournament, but the Pirates preferred that he rest up following his elbow surgery this offseason.

Second Base: Trevor Story – Team USA

Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story was one of the first players to commit to Team USA, but he is unable to play after undergoing major surgery on his throwing elbow this winter. At this point, the WBC is the least of his worries – it’s still unclear if Story will be able to play at all in the 2023 MLB season.

Shortstop: Carlos Correa – Team Puerto Rico

Carlos Correa is withdrawing from the World Baseball Classic after making a joint decision with the #MNTwins. Correa's wife is due with the couple's second child the same week that Puerto Rico opens WBC play. Twins don't want Correa juggling family/WBC.



Story to follow. — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) February 6, 2023

Like Alejandro Kirk, Carlos Correa is sitting out the WBC for family reasons. He and his wife are expecting their second child on March 11, at which point the tournament will already be well underway. Correa’s joy, unfortunately, is Team Puerto Rico’s sorrow; the Puerto Ricans will have a much harder time competing in Pool D without their superstar shortstop.

Third Base: José Ramírez – Team Dominican Republic

I’m cheating a tiny bit with this one, because I haven’t been able to find any proof that Ramírez committed to play in the WBC in the first place. However, he was so heavily rumored to be playing for Team DR that most considered him a lock for the tournament. It came as quite a shock when the rosters were announced and Ramírez’s name was nowhere to be found.