The Case For (And Against) Trading MacKenzie Gore This Year

It would also be somewhat of a selfish decision for DeBartolo to trade Gore. Currently holding the “interim” tag in Washington, a big swing like this could improve his standing in the eyes of Nationals ownership, according to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden.

“But what if he [DeBartolo] gets the huge package from the Cubs on MacKenzie Gore?” Bowden said recently on Foul Territory. “What would that do for his career? If he walks into the owner and said, ‘Look at the package of these four guys that I can get for Gore and this is what we think of these guys and how it will impact us going forward.’ That might allow him to get rid of that interim in front of the GM.”

Why the Nationals Shouldn’t Trade MacKenzie Gore

The argument against trading Gore is also pretty straightforward. The Nationals are finally starting to see the fruits of that massive Soto trade. Gore is blossoming alongside shortstop CJ Abrams and slugging sensation James Wood. No. 10 prospect Robert Hassell III is now up and just getting his feet wet in the big leagues.

Then add in No. 3 prospect Brady House, who’s also just getting settled in the majors. There’s also former second-overall pick Dylan Crews. He should be better than he has been so far in his injury-riddled season. You can see a promising, young lineup growing together.

Trading Gore would signal to the players and the fan base that the front office isn’t prepared to compete in the NL East in the immediate future.

Gore is the obvious piece to build a pitching staff around. Outside of Gore, there’s not much to get excited about in the starting rotation. The Nationals need to commit to spending money to do that, not extend the rebuild.