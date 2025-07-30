The Case For (And Against) Trading MacKenzie Gore This Year
Are the Washington Nationals crazy to even be considering trading their top starter, MacKenzie Gore, at the deadline?
The Major League Baseball trade deadline is fast approaching. With the July 31, 6 p.m. ET, deadline around the corner, it has shaped into a seller’s market. Although not all teams that are considered sellers are positioned equally. The Washington Nationals find themselves in an intriguing spot, essentially stuck between a rock and a hard place.
Washington doesn’t have a plethora of high-value trade chips. This, despite being buried at the bottom of the National League East (although they’re just 1.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves).
The names that commonly come up when discussing the trade deadline pieces include starting pitcher Michael Soroka, closer Kyle Finnegan, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, and designated hitter Josh Bell. Utility player Amed Rosario has already been dealt to the New York Yankees.
One name that has also surfaced in the leadup to the trade deadline is starter MacKenzie Gore. The 26-year-old left-hander would easily eclipse any of his currently available teammates as Washington’s most valuable trade chip.
Gore, who arrived in 2022 as part of the Juan Soto deal, has ascended to ace status this season. He’s just 4-10 and has regressed somewhat over the last month but still owns a 3.52 ERA on the season. Gore’s among the strikeout leaders, boasting the third-highest K/9 (11.01) in the NL. He ranks fifth on the senior circuit with 144 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel, the Nationals are, at a minimum, listening to offers for Gore. It’s what any responsible front office should do.
It’s highly unlikely that Gore moves by Thursday evening. It does, however, raise a hot-button question: Should the Nationals trade their ace starter?
Why the Nationals Should Trade MacKenzie Gore
The case for trading Gore at the deadline is fairly cut and dry. He’s an asset that can net the Nationals a strong package in return. With two more years of affordable team control, the former third overall draft pick is as attractive as any arm on the market. He’s also one of the priciest.
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly interested. The Nationals are rumored to want recently graduated top prospect Matt Shaw as part of a package, per McDaniel. Shaw isn’t on the table, apparently.
The sky-high asking price will deter deadline buyers, but if Nats interim general manager Mike DeBartolo were to pull the trigger, Gore would bring a windfall greater than any other piece on which he’s willing to listen.
It would also be somewhat of a selfish decision for DeBartolo to trade Gore. Currently holding the “interim” tag in Washington, a big swing like this could improve his standing in the eyes of Nationals ownership, according to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden.
“But what if he [DeBartolo] gets the huge package from the Cubs on MacKenzie Gore?” Bowden said recently on Foul Territory. “What would that do for his career? If he walks into the owner and said, ‘Look at the package of these four guys that I can get for Gore and this is what we think of these guys and how it will impact us going forward.’ That might allow him to get rid of that interim in front of the GM.”
Why the Nationals Shouldn’t Trade MacKenzie Gore
The argument against trading Gore is also pretty straightforward. The Nationals are finally starting to see the fruits of that massive Soto trade. Gore is blossoming alongside shortstop CJ Abrams and slugging sensation James Wood. No. 10 prospect Robert Hassell III is now up and just getting his feet wet in the big leagues.
Then add in No. 3 prospect Brady House, who’s also just getting settled in the majors. There’s also former second-overall pick Dylan Crews. He should be better than he has been so far in his injury-riddled season. You can see a promising, young lineup growing together.
Trading Gore would signal to the players and the fan base that the front office isn’t prepared to compete in the NL East in the immediate future.
Gore is the obvious piece to build a pitching staff around. Outside of Gore, there’s not much to get excited about in the starting rotation. The Nationals need to commit to spending money to do that, not extend the rebuild.
Our own Aram Leighton lays out the basic argument for keeping Gore in the nation’s capital: “If the Nationals trade Mackenzie Gore, it’s the biggest f— you to the Nationals’ fan base I could imagine,” Leighton said on The Just Baseball Show. “You are rebuilding a rebuild trade as you’re getting closer to being better. I know it’s been a bad year, but you can still look at the core and say, ‘Hey, this is a team that’s going to be good,'” Aram added.
“This is a pitcher you’ve been coveting, and you get in that Juan Soto deal, and then you’re going to cash in on that already again now too. Build around him. Make him one of your building blocks.”
Which direction the Nationals take as the deadline approaches on Thursday remains to be seen. It would be incredibly surprising to see Gore wearing a different uniform on the weekend, but you never know.
Stats were taken prior to play on July 29.