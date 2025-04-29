A Closer Look at MacKenzie Gore’s Outstanding Start to 2025

All stats and rankings were taken prior to first pitch on April 28.

Every spring, as the new Major League Baseball season begins, we see some incredible performances and wild stats right out of the gate. Some prove to be fool’s gold as the reality of the long season takes hold. Other players manage to sustain their starts.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore is one of those players off to an outstanding start. On the surface, his 2-3 record, 3.34 ERA, and 1.14 WHIP through six starts for the 13-15 Nationals aren’t awe-inspiring. However, those numbers don’t even begin to tell the full story of his young season.

With four quality starts, Gore has more than held up his end for the Nationals. And when you look under the hood, the left-hander has thrust himself into the upper echelon of elite starting talent.