MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Wednesday, July 3, 2024

The Astros were the better offense in yesterday’s game, but they didn’t win. It’s not often you see a team put up seven runs with a .182 xBA. By the numbers, it was one of the luckiest offensive showings by the Blue Jays this season, and they won’t get as lucky again. The Astros scored six and deserved it, putting up a .267 xBA.

So, while people may be fading Blanco after he threw a no-hitter against this team, I’m fading a fraudulent Blue Jays offense. While the Astros only put up a .196 xBA in the first game, the Blue Jays were down to .177.

Ronel Blanco threw a no-hitter against this team the last time he faced them. I understand that can make the contrarians out there a bit nervous, but it’s simply a good matchup for Blanco against this lineup. This wasn’t the only time he’s faced them; he threw six innings of two-run ball in Toronto while only allowing three hits last season.

While I don’t expect a no-hitter, I expect a quality start. The Blue Jays rank 17th in xwOBA against right-handers with a four-seam, slider, changeup, and curveball pitch mix. It’s a three-way tie with the Pirates and A’s. That’s why I feel comfortable backing him after the no-hitter; it’s not a good matchup for the Blue Jays offense.

The Blue Jays’ offense against righties is league average. They have a 100 wRC+ on the season, exactly the league average, and a 102 wRC+ over the last 30 days. Over the previous two weeks, they have a 108 wRC+, ranking 14th. It revolves around Vladimir Guerrero Jr. If Blanco can stop him, he should be in line for an excellent start.

Vladdy is 1-7 with three strikeouts against Blanco. He’s only averaging 86.4 MPH at a 5.8 launch angle and a .164 xBA. If you can limit him, you can limit the Blue Jays offense.