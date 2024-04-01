Royals Out to Show That Kansas City Isn’t Just a Chiefs Town

That, however, is the future. In regards to the recent past, it could be argued that the proximity of the two stadiums could be the extent of the mental tie-in between the two teams for nearly a decade.

Since the Royals captured the 2015 World Series, this town has been dominated by the Chiefs, especially since the arrival of Patrick Mahomes. After all, only once in the last five years have the Chiefs not been in the Super Bowl, and that includes winning the last two NFL titles.

While nearby Arrowhead Stadium has been rocking beginning in September, that’s about the time that Kauffman Stadium has been slowly shutting down in recent seasons. Since 2016 when the Royals went 81-81, the team has fallen below .500 in every campaign, including last season’s 56-106 record.

However, on a crisp sunny Opening Day inside what locals call “the K,” there was a feeling of positivity of what could be this season. With Bobby Witt Jr. getting the franchise’s biggest-ever contract extension and cemented as the face of the franchise moving forward and a plethora of veterans signed to help bring experience into the clubhouse, the prospects of the Royals competing in what is perceived to be a weak American League Central is tantalizing.

Just seven of the Royals who were on the 2023 Opening Day roster were back on the chalk on Thursday. That says a lot about the attitude in Kansas City heading into this season.

“I think it clearly states that we felt like we needed to make a lot of changes,” Royals executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager J.J. Picollo said of the turnover before the Royals and Minnesota Twins kicked off the season on Thursday.