Cole Ragans Gets Burned Again on a Questionable Home Run Call

“I honestly don’t know,” Quatraro said after the game when asked what explanation he received about the non-call. “I don’t know what the explanation was, and whatever it was, it’s going to be a bad explanation because there was clearly fan interference. There’s no chance that it should have been called anything else. We have a system that is … I don’t want to say the system’s broken, but that call? That was a mistake.”

It would be one of just five hits that Ragans would surrender on his way to his 13th quality start of the season, tied for the fourth-most among AL starters. The 26-year-old southpaw allowed two runs over 7.0 innings of work, lowering his ERA to 3.16 over his last seven starts (42.2 innings), but still had to shrug off a call that he told reporters after his game was out of his hands.

“Yeah, it sucks, fighting for the team and trying to get us a win, doing everything I can. But, at the end of the day, it’s out of our hands and there’s nothing we can do about it,” Ragans said. “You just have to move on and keep executing.”

Ragans has become good at shrugging off questionable home run calls over the past two games, suffering the effects of a three-run homer in his last start of June against the Cleveland Guardians that had many wondering exactly how Jhonkensy Noel’s line drive could have been ruled a round-tripper.

"It stands…Wow. That is shocking."



"Did we not see something?…The whole point of replay is to get the call right."



"Not sure it served its purpose there."



Jake Eisenberg and Rex Hudler did not understand how Jhonkensy Noel's HR stood on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/3mYPj30TFH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 30, 2024

A Royals team that entered the season with so much hope and promise is certainly living up to the hype, staying within reach of a Wild Card spot after finishing 2023 with a 56-106 record.

However, even in a season when things seem to be clicking for the Royals, some bad luck (and arguably bad calls) is something that even one of their lead pitchers is having to overcome.