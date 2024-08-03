The Blue Jays Made the Most of Their Rentals at the Deadline
The Toronto Blue Jays added 14 players to their organization at this year's trade deadline, capitalizing on a seller's market.
The Toronto Blue Jays were one of the major sellers at this year’s trade deadline, moving seven players from the active roster in exchange for 14 new players, 12 of whom are down in the farm system helping the organization to restock its prospect depth.
In total, the Jays acquired 11 position players and three pitchers. The only veteran player they acquired in any deals was southpaw Ryan Yarbrough.
Prospect Depth Pieces
Jay Harry – SS/OF
Acquired from the Minnesota Twins for RHP Trevor Richards
A sixth-round pick of the Twins last summer, infielder Jay Harry spent the entire 2024 season in High-A before the trade. With the Cedar Rapids Kernels, Harry authored a .214/.306/.349 slash line with 39 RBIs and a .655 OPS through 295 at-bats.
The strikeouts were a bit on the high side (65), and overall, the lefty bat hasn’t posted the best numbers in his second professional season. He found much more success last year following his draft selection in the lower levels of the Twins minor league system.
Still, Harry features a solid swing that can hit double-digit home runs every year. He can also play around the diamond while posting respectable fielding numbers at shortstop; he has a .976 fielding percentage this year through 178 1/3 innings.
He will be heading to High-A Vancouver, where he will look to find his bat in the Northwoods League. Should he find himself in Toronto in the future, he will have one of the best nicknames in the big leagues: Blue Jay Harry.
RJ Schreck – OF
Acquired from the Seattle Mariners for 1B/DH Justin Turner
A ninth-round selection last summer, Schreck started the campaign in High-A and earned a promotion to Double-A Arkansas just before the trade.
Through 78 games with the Everett AquaSox, the outfielder collected 20 doubles and 12 home runs to a .865 OPS, while walking more than he struck out at (57 BB, 47 K). The 24-year-old struggled briefly in Double-A before the deal but only had 28 at-bats under his belt at the higher level.
A corner outfielder by trade, the Mariners also had Schreck’s bat in the DH spot on the regular this season. He projects to be a potential fourth outfielder/bench piece and ranks at No. 30 on the MLB Pipeline top prospect list for the Jays organization.
Schreck’s biggest asset is his approach at the plate, with the outfielder boasting the kind of plate discipline that rivals any veteran player. That skill will help him progress to Triple-A next season if he can find a rhythm in New Hampshire.
Josh Rivera – SS
Acquired from the Chicago Cubs for RHP Nate Pearson
A third-round pick of the Cubs last summer, the 23-year-old infielder joins the Blue Jays after spending all campaign in Double-A Tennesse, where he authored a .169/.277/.260 slash line and a .537 OPS.
A shortstop by trade, Rivera has held his own on the left side of second base, posting a .971 fielding percentage with just seven errors on the season.
If Rivera can find a way to add more contact at Double-A and beyond, the Florida product will add additional depth to the organization. He projects to be a bench player, with his glove being his calling card. He has time to develop in the Jays farm system.
Gilberto Batista – RHP
Acquired from the Boston Red Sox for C Danny Jansen
The reason Gilberto Batista is ranked here (instead of as a ‘lottery ticket’) is that he is still under 20 years old and has just eight appearances stateside after spending the 2023 season in the Dominican Summer League.
The scouting report on Batista is a high-ceiling arm with a fastball that can hit the mid-90s but can be wild at times; he owns a 5.7 BB/9 on the season. When he can locate, the right-hander has a plus arm that strikes out opposing batters at a high clip with his five-pitch arsenal. He has posted a 3.92 ERA through 20 2/3 innings this year.
There is still lots of time for the Dominican product to develop on the mound, and he will likely continue to get chances to start games in the lower levels as long as he can find the strike zone with more consistency.
Jacob Sharp – C
Acquired from the Seattle Mariners for RHP Yimi García
A late pick of the Mariners last year, Sharp finished out last season in the Arizona Complex League, where he collected four hits and four RBIs through an 11-game sample. This year, the California product made the trek to Single-A Modesto to continue getting reps.
Through 44 games, Sharp authored a .255/.339/.435 slash line with 11 doubles and six homers over 161 at-bats. He amassed a .774 OPS and 29 RBIs before the trade and crossed the plate 32 times at Single-A.
Sharp will need to find a bit more of a rhythm behind the plate, as he allowed eight passed balls and threw out runners at just an 18.5% clip with Modesto.
Yet, amongst a crowded group at High-A Vancouver, the righty batter has impressed early, with three hits, two home runs, and six RBIs (1.317 OPS) through 10 at-bats.
Lottery Tickets for the Blue Jays
Yohendrick Pinango – OF
Acquired from the Chicago Cubs for RHP Nate Pearson
One of the more experienced prospects acquired this deadline, outfielder Yohendrick Pinango has been battling his way up the minor league ladder since 2019 when he first joined the Cubs in the DSL.
Pinango spent parts of four seasons in High-A South Bend, where he regularly authored batting averages around the .250 mark and an OPS under .700 before finding a groove to begin the 2024 campaign, earning a promotion to Double-A Tennesse.
Depth-wise, Pinango is geared more toward the fourth outfielder conversation, but he will need to find some consistency with his bat. The 22-year-old will also be eligible for the Rule 5 draft this summer and will need to be added to the 40-man roster if the Blue Jays want to protect him.
Eddinson Paulino – SS
Acquired from the Boston Red Sox for C Danny Jansen
Similar to Pinango, Paulino has been grinding in the Boston Red Sox’s farm system since 2019 but continues to climb his way up each season; he has spent each year in one respective affiliate.
This season in Double-A, Paulino has collected 22 extra-base hits and posted a .740 OPS with 35 RBIs. The lefty bat is often described as a contact hitter.
While Paulino can play across the infield, his calling card is most likely at second base, where his average arm and athleticism can shine. He can also hold his own at third base if needed.
Paulino ranks at No. 22 on MLB Pipeline’s Blue Jays top prospect list and is also Rule 5 eligible this winter. He could find himself in the big leagues towards the end of next season if he can continue to put the ball in play at a high rate.
Cutter Coffey – SS
Acquired from the Boston Red Sox for C Danny Jansen
Acquired alongside Paulino and Batista was infield Cutter Coffey, who slots into the No. 29 spot on the MLB Pipeline Blue Jays prospect rankings.
A second-round pick by the Red Sox in 2022, Coffey struggled last season between Single-A and High-A, posting a collective .210/.325/.315 slash line with just six home runs.
This year, Coffey is swinging a much better bat at High-A, owning a .784 OPS and collecting 14 home runs and 46 RBIs before the trade. He also added 12 doubles and 12 walks.
His 24.0% strikeout rate will need work, but Coffey will get lots of time to do just that at High-A Vancouver. However, his power stroke is a nice step in the right direction.
Scouts believe Coffey can work as a utility player given his average arm and the fact that he hasn’t found a permanent home on the infield just yet, splitting most of his time between third base and shortstop to start his career.
At just 20 years old, there is lots to like about Coffey, and some reps in the Northwest League to round out the 2024 season will further test his bat.
Charles McAdoo – OF
Acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates for UTIL Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Do you want power? Welcome, Charles McAdoo.
Not your typical Blue Jays prospect profile, McAdoo’s calling card is his top-notch power from the right side, where the 22-year-old has proven he can handle increased velocity at High-A and Double-A this season.
Across both levels, McAdoo owns a .315/.394/.538 slash line with 21 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 63 RBIs. His .932 OPS is incredibly encouraging and provides some reassurance that his stellar run in the Florida Complex League last season wasn’t a fluke.
To complement his power profile, McAdoo also features plus wheels, amassing 17 stolen bases on the season. The only downfall is the strikeout numbers, which come with the territory of being a power hitter, although you would still like to see the K% a little lower than the 23.2% he has put up so far this campaign.
Defensively, McAdoo can handle himself at third base, but the Pirates also had him taking reps in the corner outfield spots given his speed and solid arm strength. He might get some runway to stick on the left side of the infield at first with the Blue Jays but could move to an outfield spot over time.
Overall, it will be his power bat that carries him to the Blue Jays roster moving forward. By the end of the season, he could easily be promoted to the ‘Knocking on the Big League Door’ category with a move to Triple-A potentially in the works for the 2025 season.
Knocking on the Big League Door
Jonatan Clase – OF
Acquired from the Seattle Mariners for RHP Yimi García
An elite runner who can bat from both sides of the plate, there is a lot to like in Jonatan Clase. The outfielder swiped 79 bases last season and collected 20 home runs and 68 RBIs with an .802 OPS between High-A and Double-A.
This year, Clase started the season in Triple-A and earned an early promotion to the big leagues but to mixed results – a .195 average with just eight hits and 14 strikeouts through 19 games – and rode the options bus a few times over the summer.
Now in Buffalo, Clase will get a chance to play every day on the Bisons and should get consideration for a promotion to Toronto over the next two months as the Blue Jays continue to look for players to shape up the roster for next season.
His elite speed is a weapon the big league club could definitely use over the next few seasons, and his sneaky pop is just another bonus to the overall outlook.
While Clase may have to move to a corner spot with Daulton Varsho in center field for Toronto, he is definitely in consideration for an everyday role with the Blue Jays in 2025.
Jake Bloss – RHP
Acquired from the Houston Astros for LHP Yusei Kikuchi
The highest profile pitcher acquired by the Blue Jays at this year’s trade deadline, right-hander Jake Bloss instantly slots into the No. 3 spot on the MLB Pipeline team prospect rankings.
The Georgetown University alum rose quickly through the Astros farm system and boasted solid numbers in the minors before being called up to Houston, posting a 1.64 ERA through 13 minor league starts this year.
With all the injuries to the Astros rotation, Bloss made three starts for the club before the trade deadline. He put up elevated numbers in a small sample size: a 6.94 ERA with 16 hits and nine earned runs allowed through 11 2/3 innings.
Boasting a low-90s fastball that can hit 97 mph, Bloss pairs his main pitch with a curveball and a slider to keep hitters off balance. He also mixes in a changeup from time to time, although that offering needs a bit more fine-tuning to become a go-to pitch.
There is a lot to like about Bloss, and with Bowden Francis taking reps in the big league bullpen for the time being, the club has opted to send their newest pitcher to the Dunedin pitching lab before a stint in Triple-A.
Make no mistake though, the question isn’t if Bloss will be in the big leagues again this season, it is just when; the right-hander figures to be a big part of the Blue Jays rotation over the next few years.
Will Wagner – INF
Acquired from the Houston Astros for LHP Yusei Kikuchi
While Bloss and Loperdifo dominated the headlines of the Kikuchi deal, the Blue Jays also added some infield depth in Will Wagner, son of former Astros reliever legend Billy Wagner.
A part of the Astros farm system since 2021, Wagner’s calling card is his top-notch contact ability, with the lefty batter boasting a career .296 average across more than 1,000 at-bats since turning pro.
While he likely won’t ever reach 15 home runs in a single season, Wagner can hit the ball to all parts of the field. He was posting a .307/.424/.429 slash line and a .853 OPS in Sugar Land this season before the trade, with the infielder reporting to Buffalo following the deal.
A similar profile to current Blue Jay Spencer Horwitz with a little less power, Wagner can handle himself across the diamond, but he has the most experience at second base over the years with some time spent at third as well.
The Space Cowboys had him at first for a good chunk of the 2024 season, and he had just two errors on the year at the corner spot. Still, the Jays may be more inclined to put him back at second, especially if Davis Schneider continues to struggle at the plate.
There is a good chance Wagner will get some reps in Toronto to finish the year, and his profile is what the Blue Jays have been looking to draft since Ross Atkins and co. took over in late 2015.
He will be eligible for the Rule 5 draft this winter, but you can bet the Jays are saving a 40-man spot for him.
Current Blue Jays
Joey Loperfido – 1B/OF
Acquired from the Houston Astros for LHP Yusei Kikuchi
Blue Jays fans were excited to get Bloss in the deal with the Astros, but to get Loperfido as well was just icing on the cake that had Houston fans up in arms over the number of players going back to Toronto.
In Loperfido, the Jays are getting a power bat who can play in the corner outfield and make a spot start at first as needed.
Since being drafted in 2021, the lefty bat has collected 52 homers and 186 RBIs in the minors and owns a career .281/.377/.496 slash line with a .873 OPS across 290 games.
This season, Loperfido has split his time between the big leagues and triple-A. He posted high strikeout numbers during his Astros tenure and has continued to do so through a small sample size in Toronto. It’s an aspect of his game that comes with being a power bat, although one that will likely need to be monitored.
Loperfido can hold his own in the outfield, which Jays fans saw in New York last night when he made a great relay throw to home to throw out Gleyber Torres. He also collected a triple in the contest last night and now has three hits so far in his Jays tenure. He has slotted into the two-hole, performing well at the top of the lineup in front of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Looking ahead, Loperfido will be given a lot of playing time to finish out the 2024 season alongside other Blue Jays prospects as the club limps toward the end of the year.
The Pennsylvania product is currently under contract through the next six seasons and could be a key piece of this Jays roster over the next few years.
Just Baseball’s Aram Leighton is a big fan of the former Astros product, and Blue Jays fans will likely feel the same way about the 25-year-old very soon.
Ryan Yarbrough – LHP
Acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers for OF Kevin Kiermaier
If you can’t beat them, acquire them; that is the mentality of the Blue Jays in this trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
With the club not contending and Kevin Kiermaier planning to retire at the end of the season, the front office shipped him to the NL West in a ‘rental for rental’ deal, with the Jays acquiring left-hander Ryan Yarbrough in exchange. Yarbrough was designated for assignment just before the deal.
Blue Jays are well aware of Yarbrough from his time with the Rays, as the southpaw has posted impressive numbers against Toronto throughout his career: a 3.52 ERA through 94 2/3 innings with a 1.173 WHIP.
Those numbers curtail toward the wrong side when it comes to pitching at the Rogers Centre (5.19 ERA through seven outings), but fans are hoping that the pitcher who tormented the club for years will do the same against the Jays’ opponents to finish out the year.
Through 32 relief appearances this year with the Dodgers, the 32-year-old owns a 3.74 ERA and a 5.17 FIP over 67 1/3 innings. With the Jays, Yarbrough could see some time in the rotation but may also work alongside Francis or Yariel Rodriguez in a bulk inning long-man role.
Yarbrough is free agent eligible this winter.