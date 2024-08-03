The Blue Jays Made the Most of Their Rentals at the Deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays were one of the major sellers at this year’s trade deadline, moving seven players from the active roster in exchange for 14 new players, 12 of whom are down in the farm system helping the organization to restock its prospect depth.

In total, the Jays acquired 11 position players and three pitchers. The only veteran player they acquired in any deals was southpaw Ryan Yarbrough.

Prospect Depth Pieces

Acquired from the Minnesota Twins for RHP Trevor Richards

A sixth-round pick of the Twins last summer, infielder Jay Harry spent the entire 2024 season in High-A before the trade. With the Cedar Rapids Kernels, Harry authored a .214/.306/.349 slash line with 39 RBIs and a .655 OPS through 295 at-bats.

The strikeouts were a bit on the high side (65), and overall, the lefty bat hasn’t posted the best numbers in his second professional season. He found much more success last year following his draft selection in the lower levels of the Twins minor league system.