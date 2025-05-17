Five Things That Have Changed for the Cardinals in 2025

Going back to the beginning of May, the St. Louis Cardinals were not looking much like a contender. After dropping the first two games of the month, the Cardinals were sitting five games under .500 with a 14-19 record going into play on May 4th.

The day before, the Cardinals were forced to postpone their game against the New York Mets, after taking a loss against them in the first game of the series the night before. At that point, the Cardinals had lost five in a row against the Mets, having gotten swept in a four-game set in New York back in April. The day off due to rain offered a reset, and one the Cardinals took full advantage of.

Playing in a doubleheader, the Cardinals took both games in one-run fashion, improving their record and offering a springboard that would eventually carry them over .500.

Starting from that doubleheader, St. Louis reeled off a nine-game winning streak, going from 14-19 to 23-19 in the span of eight days. After losing the middle game of their series against the Phillies this week, the Cardinals went on to win the rubber match, and then took the first game of this weekend’s set against the Kansas City Royals.