Michael McGreevy May Help Ease Cardinals’ Trade Deadline Pains

The 25-year-old right-hander retired 11 consecutive batters at one point and induced nine groundouts, a key to success at Coors Field. He also didn’t allow an extra-base hit among the seven hits registered by Colorado.

Monday night’s performance pushes McGreevy to 28.1 innings in 2025 over five games (four starts). Overall, he has a 3.49 ERA which includes outings where he has given up five runs over 4.2 innings and four runs over 6.0 innings.

It’s been a hot-and-cold season from a statistical point of view, but McGreevy is passing the eye test for one of his teammates who has become one of his biggest supporters.

“I think he’s ready to stay here, straight up,” Willson Contreras said after the win on Monday night. “I think you don’t need to go down. That’s my take. And I’m going to say that he’s ready. He’s already shown a couple of times that every time he comes here, he’s coming to pitch.”

With the MLB trade deadline coming up on July 31, the Cardinals may trade from their rotation, depending on how the team is sitting in the standings as the deadline draws nearer. For McGreevy to find a consistent routine and to truly have a chance to show if he’s a part of the rotation this season and beyond, a spot has to open up in St. Louis.

The Path Forward for Michael McGreevy

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Michael McGreevy #36 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning at Oracle Park on September 29, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

If rumors are to be believed, starting pitcher Erick Fedde may be one of the Cardinals on his way out of the Gateway City. The 32-year-old right-hander is a free agent at the end of the season, lending credence to the belief that the Cardinals may deal him.