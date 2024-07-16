Tyler Anderson Rumors: 5 Potential Trade Landing Spots for All-Star Lefty

With Burnes a free agent after the season and Kyle Bradish likely out until at least the second half of the 2025 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, the Orioles would probably like to acquire a pitcher who is under contract for next season like Anderson.

Just Baseball presents an updated look at the 10 best starting pitchers who could move before the July 30 trade deadline from our @TimKellySports:https://t.co/jbJvdtz6ZT — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 9, 2024

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers organization is loaded with talent. But do they have one pitcher you feel certain will be healthy enough to take the mound in October? Perhaps Bobby Miller and Walker Buehler will get improved results, while Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will return from the injured list and stay healthy. But outside of Gavin Stone, it’s hard to predict anything about their current crop of starters.

As noted above, Anderson was an All-Star for the Dodgers in 2021, going 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA across 178 2/3 innings pitched. He’s proven to be able to handle the bright lights that come with pitching for the Dodgers.

If the Dodgers acquire Anderson and all their other arms get healthy and he’s a bullpen option in the postseason, so be it. He would still be under contract through 2025. But there’s a very real chance the Dodgers could need Anderson to compete for the No. 1 seed in the NL playoffs, and to start once they get to October baseball.

Cleveland Guardians

The nicest way to describe the approach in Cleveland is that the organization is frugal. Others would altogether call owner Larry Dolan cheap. So it’s interesting to wonder how Cleveland would feel about Anderson’s contract — would they see it as team-friendly, or be scared off by the possibility he hits a wall in August and September and they are on the hook for $13 million next season?

One thing that’s certain is the Guardians probably need to add multiple starters if they hope to avoid an early postseason exit. First-year manager Stephen Vogt has done a tremendous job, but the lack of starting pitching depth is going to catch up with Cleveland, even if they have arguably the best bullpen in baseball.