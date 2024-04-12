Two Pending Free Agents in the Midst of an Early Resurgence

2024 BA: .400 SLG: 1.300 wOBA: .717 Whiff: 35.3% AVG EV: 90.6 MPH 2023 BA: .116 SLG: .145 wOBA: .137 Whiff: 36.1% AVG EV: 85.9 MPH 2022 BA: .187 SLG: .366 wOBA: .275 Whiff: 39.8% AVG EV: 86.8 MPH 2021 BA: .245 SLG: .564 wOBA: .355 Whiff: 41.8% AVG EV: 90.9 MPH Metrics via Baseball Savant

The stark improvement in production against breaking pitches has been the most noticeable development in his game. After hitting just .116 and slugging under .150 against the pitch type a season ago, O’Neill has not only improved his ability to put the bat on breaking balls more often, but he’s also doing far more damage with the pitches he connects on.

It’s inevitably a very small sample size just a few weeks into the season, but his boost in performance against this pitch type is a major contributing factor to his offensive surge thus far. While his numbers against breaking balls are likely to come back down to reality as the season progresses, if he can at least maintain the level of production from his 2021 season in this department, it would go a long way for his offensive consistency.

Sometimes, a change of scenery is all a player needs to get back on track. In O’Neill’s case, switching clubhouses combined with some tangible improvements in his offensive approach has led him to be one of the best hitters to start the 2024 season. His numbers will level out eventually, but there’s a real chance O’Neill could be in store for a career year before he hits free agency this offseason.

OF Michael Conforto – San Francisco Giants

Michael Conforto is in the midst of a career resurgence of his own with the San Francisco Giants. Conforto signed a two-year, $36 million deal with the Giants in January of 2023, but he struggled in his first season with San Francisco last year. In 470 plate appearances, Conforto slashed .239/.334/.384 for a .718 OPS, a 100 wRC+, and an fWAR of just 0.8.

However, Conforto’s game has looked rejuvenated in the early goings of the 2024 season. Through 50 plate appearances, he is slashing .326/.380/.609 for a 175 OPS+ and a 171 wRC+. He has accumulated an fWAR of 0.4 through 12 games, which is already half his number from a season ago.

Conforto has six barrels already on the season (16.7% barrel rate) to go with a hard hit rate of 41.7%. He hasn’t posted a double digit barrel rate since 2020, and he has hasn’t put up a hard hit rate over 40% since his 2017 season with the New York Mets. It’s early, but it’s an extremely encouraging sign to see his quality of contact take an uptick to open his 2024 campaign.