Top Landing Spots For Free Agent Tyler O’Neill

Tyler O’Neill is one of the most fascinating free agents of the 2024-25 offseason. Back in 2021, O’Neill flashed his five-tool skillset and looked like a potential MVP candidate in the making for the St. Louis Cardinals.

But his performance took a drastic step back the following two seasons. He struggled to stay on the field, and even when he was available, his production was inconsistent at best. He looked like a shell of the player he once was in 2021.

The Cardinals traded O’Neill to the Boston Red Sox last offseason, and the change did wonders for the 29-year-old. He recaptured his power stroke, and that helped boost his value in a huge way heading into his first go at free agency.

O’Neill resembled his 2021 form with Boston, finishing in the 90th percentile in hard-hit rate at 48.8%. Relatedly, his average exit velocity was nearly two miles-per-hour higher than in 2023.