Doomed From the Start: Where Do the Cardinals Go From Here?

Can they overcome this?

The New St. Louis Cardinals

You have to go back a significant amount of time to find a Cardinals roster that did not include the names of Yadi or Albert Pujols on it. Now that they have both retired, the Cardinals are looking for their new “Face of the Franchise” player to take control and lead the team.

Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols all exit their final home game in St. Louis together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6Ss0Qe0qTa — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) October 2, 2022

Someone needs to step up and be the voice for the team, and the established big-leaguers Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt are the natural choices.

At this time, I am sure that both of them would tell you they are not doing enough on the field to contribute to the team. Nolan Arenado is having one of his slowest starts to the season in terms of advanced metrics. While Goldschmidt’s numbers look okay, it is clearly not enough to carry this roster.

Adam Wainwright is just riding the wave until the end of the season and can no longer be depended on as the “Face.”

Inconsistencies

The depth that this team has when it comes to position players is well documented. They have more than three options in the outfield who could start for almost any other team in baseball – so much so that top prospect Jordan Walker was sent back down to the minor leagues to ensure he can get consistent at-bats in order to work through some of his own struggles.